Housing provider inspirational leader of the year

In 1998, Fuad Mahamed was forced to leave his home and family in Somalia in fear for his life, and move to a foreign country. Now, he is chief executive of ACH – a non-profit social enterprise working to support refugees and migrants to build fulfilling lives in the UK.

Arriving in the UK, Fuad faced the British homelessness system and vowed to improve it someday. In 2008, he founded ACH, and achieved just what he had set out to do.

Fuad’s accomplishments during his 18 years at the helm are numerous. They include being at the forefront of lobbying the government on policy advancements and investment in integration services; bringing together government bodies and community organisations to improve refugee support frameworks; co-designing a Refugee Integration Fund with governmental bodies; forging partnerships with private businesses to help get refugees into meaningful employment; and partnering with public organisations such as colleges, universities and councils.

In 2025 ACH helped more than 1,500 people into stable, secure housing; delivered educational opportunities to more than 650 learners; and helped hundreds of people into employment, education and entrepreneurship.

The judges said: