Inspirational colleague of the year: large organisation 

Since being appointed director of later living and supported housing at 125,000-home landlord Clarion, Amy Lawson has inspired colleagues at all levels to transform tenancy sustainment and safeguarding.

For those at the sharp end of social housing, it’s impossible to separate housing from humanity. However, with providers facing unprecedented and competing pressures, it takes someone truly inspiring to not only convince decision-makers to divert scarce resources to the cause, but to also mobilise people at every level to tackle it. Amy is one of those people.

Having spent 32 years working in social housing, Amy understands the link between housing, social care and health. Her achievements include building a holistic and multiskilled sustainment function, increasing support for domestic abuse victims, and empowering her 140-strong team to handle cases that are sometimes harrowing, including developing domestic violence training for colleagues and more than 2,500 NHS staff. Consequently, 95% of residents report improved well-being post-intervention.

“There are few people who can inspire and mobilise not only a board into action, but colleagues at every level,” says Clarion’s former chief customer officer, Michelle Reynolds. “Amy can, and that’s very special.”

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