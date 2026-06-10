Inspirational colleague of the year: small to medium-sized organisation

Rick Smith is the head of IT systems and data at 9,000-home housing association Fairhive Homes. Rick is not only an exceptional leader and role model for his team; he is also an advocate for inclusion across the organisation.

In 2025, Rick took the decision to share an open and honest account about being autistic in a post on Fairhive’s intranet. He drew on his own experience to challenge perceptions, increase understanding and help create a workplace where colleagues can be themselves. Rick’s honesty and courage has inspired others to share their own experiences.

Rick combines outstanding professional capability with a deep personal commitment to improving opportunities for neurodivergent people. He has championed partnerships with Talkback, a local charity that supports those with autism and learning difficulties, creating supported internships and employment pathways that have already led to tangible outcomes, including permanent roles. His approach is characterised by integrity, loyalty, logical thinking and an ability to break down complex challenges into achievable solutions.

Respected across the organisation, Rick consistently goes above and beyond – and demonstrates that neurodiversity is a strength through his actions, advocacy and example.