Lifetime achievement in housing

Richard Wilkinson’s contribution to housing, governance and community empowerment spans more than three decades. A tenant of 21,000-home Accent Housing since 1992, he has dedicated his retirement years, and much of his professional life, to championing fairness, accountability and meaningful customer voice.

His impact is not defined by a single role, but by sustained, principled leadership that has shaped organisational culture and influenced the wider sector.

From leading scrutiny reviews within Accent’s customers’ panel to serving as chair of the regional compliance and scrutiny group, and later as a customer member of Accent’s board, Richard has consistently ensured that residents’ lived experiences inform decision-making at the highest level. He has played a pivotal role in co-designing customer engagement structures that embed transparency and genuine influence.

Beyond housing, Richard’s work as a deputy headteacher and member of local NHS boards has transformed thousands of lives and strengthened public institutions. A respected sector voice and trusted community advocate, Richard’s lifetime of service reflects integrity, courage and unwavering commitment to public good. His legacy is one of lasting change for customers, communities and the housing sector as a whole.

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