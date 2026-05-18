Outstanding achievement by apprentices 

As an apprentice with the central referral team at Stepping Stone Projects, a Rochdale-based charity that provides accommodation and support to people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, Millie Wilson went beyond her usual duties to lead a complex case that resulted in a funded stairlift for a vulnerable customer at serious risk in their home.

The customer had significantly reduced mobility following a hip replacement and was crawling upstairs and sliding down due to a lack of adaptations. Millie made initial contact, completed the self-referral and identified urgent safeguarding concerns. Although the customer had previously been declined support in 2020, Millie submitted a new referral to adult social care and directly advocated for reassessment.

Millie repeatedly chased delays, escalated concerns following a further fall and ensured risk remained at the forefront of all discussions. The stairlift was successfully installed on 7 November 2025 without the customer needing to self-fund. The customer now safely uses the stairlift daily and has expressed deep gratitude for Millie’s persistence and professionalism.

The judges said: