ao link

Outstanding achievement by apprentices 

Millie Wilson – Stepping Stone Projects

Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard
Outstanding achievement by apprentices 
Outstanding achievement by apprentices 

As an apprentice with the central referral team at Stepping Stone Projects, a Rochdale-based charity that provides accommodation and support to people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, Millie Wilson went beyond her usual duties to lead a complex case that resulted in a funded stairlift for a vulnerable customer at serious risk in their home. 

 

The customer had significantly reduced mobility following a hip replacement and was crawling upstairs and sliding down due to a lack of adaptations. Millie made initial contact, completed the self-referral and identified urgent safeguarding concerns. Although the customer had previously been declined support in 2020, Millie submitted a new referral to adult social care and directly advocated for reassessment. 

 

Millie repeatedly chased delays, escalated concerns following a further fall and ensured risk remained at the forefront of all discussions. The stairlift was successfully installed on 7 November 2025 without the customer needing to self-fund. The customer now safely uses the stairlift daily and has expressed deep gratitude for Millie’s persistence and professionalism.

 

The judges said:

This is a very strong, standout entry. A clear above and beyond moment that shows sustained resilience, and demonstrable safeguarding and partnership impact. Well done Millie, for really making a difference for residents

This category was judged by:

Clare Miller, chief executive, Clarion

Tom de Pass, director of communications, Homes England

Amy Shaw, partner, Addleshaw Goddard

Linked InTwitterFacebookeCard