Outstanding achievement in training and recruitment

The Local Government Association, in partnership with SOLACE – a members’ network for public sector professionals – and with funding from the UK government, has developed and delivered ‘Make a Difference, Work for Your Local Council’, a national recruitment campaign that aims to attract new talent and highlight the benefits of a career in local government.

The first national campaign in 2024-25 garnered 114 million impressions across all media channels and led to an uplift of more than 884,000 unique visits to council job and careers pages nationally – contributing to an almost 30% increase in job applications.

Authentic storytelling is central to the campaign. Kerry Challoner (pictured above, right), a development management manager at Lichfield District Council, features nationally as one of the campaign’s stories.

Her message – that local government invests in its people and offers a culture where you can progress and make a real difference – speaks directly to the campaign’s target audience: those in their early careers looking to make an impact, and experienced professionals seeking a career change that also makes a positive change to their community.

The judges said: