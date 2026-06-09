Team of the year: up to 10,000 homes

What sets the customer voice and community well-being team at 9,000-home MSV Housing apart is their ability to turn listening into measurable change. They don’t just ask for feedback; they build services around the people who use them.

The team is made up of 16 colleagues working alongside residents to create stronger, safer and more connected communities across Greater Manchester. They focus on practical support that helps people move forward, whether that’s finding work, improving well-being, building confidence or having a say in the services they receive.

Working from four community hubs across Greater Manchester, the team provides employment and mentoring support, well-being and tenancy sustainment services, youth intervention and violence prevention programmes, community investment opportunities and a structured customer voice and scrutiny framework.

Through multi-agency drop-ins, residents can access housing, repairs, anti-social behaviour support, legal advice, domestic abuse services, police and local authority partners in one trusted, welcoming space.

In the past year, the team has delivered more than 600 social investment sessions, engaged more than 4,000 community participants, supported more than 130 volunteers and secured more than £160,000 in external funding.

The judges said: