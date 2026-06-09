Team of the year: wider sector 

LizB & Che Properties is a small but highly effective housing team dedicated to helping families transition from temporary accommodation into stable homes.

Operating with a team of just four people, LizB & Che works closely with local authorities to identify suitable housing solutions for households facing complex challenges including domestic abuse, disability, unsuitable living conditions and prolonged periods in temporary accommodation.

Over the past year the team has supported 636 families, sourced more than 2,000 housing opportunities and worked with 10 boroughs across London and beyond to help families secure suitable homes.

Despite its small size, the team delivers a highly personalised approach to housing support. Team members regularly meet applicants in person, assist with documentation and guide families through the housing process while accompanying them to property viewings when needed. The team also supports households after they move by co-ordinating removals, assisting with benefits processes and connecting families with community support.

Through determination, collaboration and compassion, LizB & Che demonstrates how a small but dedicated housing team can deliver meaningful outcomes and help families rebuild stability, independence and confidence.

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