Tenant of the year – Midlands and the South

Lacey Leonard has been a Sanctuary tenant in Banbury for more than 16 years. Over that time, Lacey has been an outstanding and inspirational presence within both her neighbourhood and the wider community.

Her commitment to supporting others, creating inclusive spaces and fostering connection is clear in every aspect of her involvement at The Hill – a community centre that provides a wide range of programmes and services aimed at meeting the diverse needs of the local community. Lacey is an integral part of the small team that ensures the centre remains a welcoming hub for people of all ages, from early years to older residents.

Her long-term, hands-on commitment to events and valued facilities, such as a ladies’ breakfast club and the centre’s new cafe, has created safe, welcoming spaces that tackle isolation, improve locals’ well-being and bring together people from every corner of the local community.

The judges said: