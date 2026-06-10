Tenant of the year – Scotland and the North

Ged McLoughlin is a dedicated Stockport Homes tenant whose involvement journey began in 2021. After initially facing repeated anti-social behaviour issues, they joined Rainbow Roofs, an LGBTQ+ forum for social housing tenants across the North of England.

Encouraged by staff, and driven to improve social housing for the better, Ged became actively involved in policy reviews, focus groups and assessment panels. Today Ged is a well-known tenant to senior leaders, serves as chair of Stockport Homes’ complaints advisory panel, and has shared their insights on major national housing conference stages.

Ged seizes every opportunity to get involved and make a difference. In the past 12 months alone, they have given more than 155 hours of their time to social housing involvement activities. They contribute and share ideas, challenge when needed, and regularly go out of their way to support others.

Ged is insightful, balanced and measured in their thinking, which ensures any changes to services are based on clear evidence. In 2024, Ged received Stockport Homes’ Star Award for celebrating diversity and inclusion.

The judges said: