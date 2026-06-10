Wider sector inspirational leader of the year

Assistant operations manager Chris McCarthy helps to lead the Rochdale Prevention Service at Stepping Stone Projects, one of the homelessness charity’s most complex and high-demand services.

Over the past year, working closely with the operations manager, Chris has shown outstanding hands-on leadership that has strengthened safeguarding practice, developed future leaders and influenced borough-wide service design. Chris’ colleagues describe him as “calmness personified” and “a steady presence no matter the situation”; he is a leader who brings clarity and reassurance in high-risk, high-pressure environments, enabling teams to perform confidently and safely.

Chris’ leadership exemplifies Stepping Stone Projects’ ‘PRIDE’ values: professional, respectful, inclusive, dynamic and committed to excellence for people with support needs. During a surge in complex safeguarding referrals involving homelessness risk, mental health crisis and exploitation, Chris worked directly alongside colleagues and partners to guide complex risk assessments, clarify safeguarding thresholds, support decisive emergency accommodation decisions and co-ordinate multi-agency safety planning.

His efforts ensured safe outcomes while strengthening the team’s long-term capability through reflective debriefs that embedded learning and raised standards across the service.

The judges said: