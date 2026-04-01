Exhibition & sponsorship opportunities

The Housing Investment and Delivery Symposium brings together over 350 investors and lenders, government agencies, local and strategic authorities, housebuilders, master developers and registered providers from across the living and housing sectors, convening and collaborating to drive forward the ambition to deliver 1.5m homes and create the places of tomorrow.
Alternatively, you can contact Heidi Mansour, director of business development, living markets directly on heidi.mansour@oceanmedia.co.uk
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