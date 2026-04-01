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Exhibition & sponsorship opportunities

The Housing Investment and Delivery Symposium brings together over 350 investors and lenders, government agencies, local and strategic authorities, housebuilders, master developers and registered providers from across the living and housing sectors, convening and collaborating to drive forward the ambition to deliver 1.5m homes and create the places of tomorrow.  

Why sponsor?

  • Be part of the solutions needed to solve the biggest funding challenges to drive housing delivery and create lasting sector impact
  • Unrivalled networking opportunity with the entire housing investment ecosystem
  • Form partnerships and start strategic discussions
  • Demonstrate expertise through unique speaking and chairing opportunities
  • Profile your business ensuring it’s firmly positioned as part of the solution
  • Additional benefits include delegate passes, advanced access to the delegate list, extended marketing campaign and table-top exhibition stand 

 

CONTACT THE TEAM NOW >>

 

Alternatively, you can contact Heidi Mansour, director of business development, living markets directly on heidi.mansour@oceanmedia.co.uk

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VENUE INFORMATION

  • Convene
  • 155 Bishopsgate
  • London
  • EC2M 3YD

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