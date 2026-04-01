Essential information

The Housing Delivery & Investment Symposium 2026 will be held at 155 Bishopsgate, London on 15 April 2026.
1st floor
Convene
155 Bishopsgate
London
EC2M 3YD
Convene 155 Bishopsgate is situated minutes from Liverpool Street station, the venue is easy to reach from a number of train, underground and bus routes.
Step free access is available from street level.
2 lifts are located along Bishopsgate: one in front of Eataly (135 Bishopsgate) and one in front of the 155 Bishopsgate Entrance.
Cloakroom and luggage store
The venue has a manned cloakroom. Items are accepted into the cloakroom without liability; Convene accept no liability for any lost or stolen items.
Any valuables and items of worth left behind, if found – would be stored in our lost and found box.
Wi-Fi
The venue offer free connection to Wi-Fi.
By Underground, from Liverpool Street (Central, Circle, Elizabeth, Hammersmith & City or Metropolitan Line)
For exits from all underground lines follow signs for Liverpool Street mainline station. Once on the main concourse of the mainline station, look for signs for Way Out 1 (Bishopsgate West) located next to platform 14. Take the escalator or stairs up to street level where you will see a Police Station on the opposite side of the road. Turn left and follow Bishopsgate past the entrance to 135 Bishopsgate. Turn left up the external arcade stairs. Enter 155 Bishopsgate, once inside take the escalator on your left up to the first floor. At the top of the escalator turn right and enter the gold double doors into the 155 Bishopsgate 1st floor reception.
Please contact the venue for step free access.
By Train
Liverpool Street Station
Follow directions as above from the main concourse.
By London Cycle Scheme
There are many “Boris Bike” docking stations within minutes of Liverpool Street station including on Bishopsgate.
By Bus
155 Bishopsgate is served by many bus routes including 388, 242, 149, 135, 78, 48, 47, 42, 35, 26 and 8.
Parking
There is an NCP car park at Finsbury Square (EC2A 1AD).
Please remember the venue sits within the congestion charge zone - for further information visit www.cclondon.com
We’re proud to be working in partnership with MICE Concierge to provide all attendees with a seamless accommodation experience for this event.
To make a booking, please contact their team by emailing your requirements to hello@miceconcierge.com or give them a call on +44 (0)1438 908770.
Alternatively, click the link here to access their exclusive Agoda Partnership rates.
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