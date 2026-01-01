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The UK’s leading event aligning capital and policy to accelerate the delivery of homes at pace and scale

The Housing Investment and Delivery Symposium convenes the most senior figures across housing and the wider Living sectors to think strategically and nurture collaboration to support the funding and delivery of homes at scale and pace.

 

With attendees spanning major investors, combined and local authorities, government, housing associations, developers, housebuilders, banks, legal services, architects, industry bodies, and regeneration and place-based organisations - this influential group will explore the policies needed to align national and local ambition with investment realities and development expertise. Together, they will forge the partnerships needed to turn bold ideas into thriving places and communities.

 

The flagship forum, organised by Ocean Media Group, and supported by Homes England and Real Estate UK, will highlight the most significant opportunities, from residential-led regeneration to urban extensions, providing delegates with clear insight into where capital can be deployed with confidence and impact.  

2025 KEYNOTE SPEAKERS

Shamez Alibhai

Shamez Alibhai

Managing director & head of community housing
Man Group
Simon Century

Simon Century

Head of capital investing, Legal & General and vice-chair
BPF Affordable Housing Committee
Kate Josephs

Kate Josephs

Chief executive
Sheffield City Council
Gemma Kataky

Gemma Kataky

Managing director, real estate
Blackstone
Stephen Peacock

Stephen Peacock

Chief executive
West of England Combined Authority
Lorna Pimlott

Lorna Pimlott

Managing director, local authority advisory and lending
National Wealth Fund

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  • Convene
  • 155 Bishopsgate
  • London
  • EC2M 3YD

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