10 years of affordable rent

SHOUT – the campaign for social housing – launched in 2014, calling for affordable rent to be wound down and replaced with a grant programme to build 100,000 social rent homes a year.

“The downside of affordable rent is high rents impact on the benefit bill, and real pressures of affordability on the people in those homes,” says James Prestwich, director of policy and external affairs at the Chartered Institute of Housing.

“Limited opportunities for customers to be offered or choose an alternative means there is pressure for them to accept an ‘affordable’ rent”

What does this mean for tenants? Hightown Housing Association says 2,229 of its 7,500 homes are now affordable rent. While it doesn’t see a difference in arrears for tenants in these homes compared to social rent, they are harder to let. “We have a higher volume of nominees who fail the affordability assessments,” the landlord told Inside Housing. Tenants that fail the affordability test are advised to bid on social rent homes, a spokesperson says.

Octavia has 469 affordable rent homes (9% of its total stock). “Residents in affordable rent homes are more likely to struggle due to the level of rent that they are paying,” the west London-based landlord says.

“Affordable rent homes are not harder to let, as any social housing tenancy is in high demand in the areas in which we operate. Residents in affordable rent homes are unlikely to be earning more than other residents and are therefore more likely to struggle financially if there is a change in circumstances or if their income falls,” Octavia adds.

Some of the effects of this have been at odds with the general thrust of other government policies over the past decade; one of the reasons given for introducing Universal Credit was to fix a situation where people couldn’t afford to go from benefits into work.

“The higher rents trap customers on benefits for longer due to the withdrawal rates of benefits as earnings increase,” Abri told Inside Housing. The association says 3,060 of its 35,000 homes are affordable rent. “Limited opportunities for customers to be offered or choose an alternative means there is pressure for them to accept an ‘affordable’ rent.”

“We have found that our local council has referred tenants to us for affordable rent properties that they cannot afford”

Two neighbours could be living in identical homes, renting from the same landlord, in identical financial situations – and yet one could be paying significantly higher rent. To give one real-world example, Octavia owns a block of flats in Shepherd’s Bush. A one-bed social rent property here is let at £113 per week, but a one-bed affordable rent home is £148.

Revival of social rent

East London landlord Poplar Harca says: “We have found that our local council has referred tenants to us for affordable rent properties that they cannot afford, which has proven difficult for the rents team. COVID-19 had a big impact on these cases, when tenants were on furlough and unable to pay all their rent.”

While social landlords have been building and converting to affordable rent, welfare reforms have squeezed the ability of tenants to pay the extra expense.

“The method of linking affordable rents to market rents has had the effect of pricing out low-income renters from higher-cost areas, while forcing housing benefit to ‘take the strain’ of more expensive rents”

Housing consultant Joe Halewood notes: “The higher the rent, the greater the likelihood of the benefit cap being applied. When the overall benefit cap began, it typically excluded households with four or five children in the provinces – the larger household – yet eight years on, it gives a cut in housing benefit to the household with two children at the social rent level and the households with one child at the affordable rent level.”

A recent report by Conservative thinktank the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) states: “Affordable rent was developed with the intent of maximising new social housing delivery in the context of significantly reduced grant. However, the method of linking affordable rents to market rents has had the effect of pricing out low-income renters from higher-cost areas, while forcing housing benefit to ‘take the strain’ of more expensive rents.”