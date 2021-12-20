10 years of affordable rent

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In 2011, the government introduced a new tenure called affordable rent. Jess McCabe looks at how
this changed the sector. Illustration by Tim Marrs
2011 was a key year for social housing. David Cameron’s coalition of the Conservatives and Liberal Democrats had been in power for one year. Across government, civil servants were writing detailed policies to put their agenda into motion.
Two new policies were to make a particular difference to social landlords and their residents. One was the introduction of affordable rent. The other was a rewriting of the benefits system: a package of changes and cuts that became known as the welfare reforms.
The first part of this story – on affordable rent – is below. The second part, 10 years of welfare reform, will be published tomorrow.
A new tenure
One of the first acts of the coalition government was the creation of a new tenure in England. Inside Housing covered the announcement with a front-page headline announcing: “The end of social housing”.
Affordable rent was described by the new government as an “intermediate rent” tenure. But, unlike intermediate or key worker housing, it was to be let in the same way as social housing, and to the same tenants. Previously, social rents had been set using a formula determined by government, but in effect was substantially below market rents in much of the country. Affordable rent would be up to 80% of market rents.
“What was proposed was not ideal for landlords or for tenants. Like lots of things, it wasn’t as bad as it could have been”
Discussions of a change to the grant programme had been going on for a few years. The Treasury was keen to instruct housing providers to cut costs, and initially wanted to remove all grant and build market rent homes. Jamie Ratcliff, now executive director of people and partnerships at housing association Network Homes, was then working at government delivery body the Homes and Communities Agency. Behind the scenes, he recalls, there was some “fairly heroic work to pull it back to higher rent but some grant”.
He adds: “What was proposed was not ideal for landlords or for tenants. Like lots of things, it wasn’t as bad as it could have been.”
The first funding for building homes to this new tenure was delivered in the Affordable Homes Programme 2011-15. A new era had begun.
Affordable rent quickly gained momentum. By 2021, Homes England and the Greater London Authority (GLA) had funded social landlords to build 217,970 affordable rent homes. A further chunk had been built as a result of Section 106 agreements, which require private developers to include a percentage of affordable housing in their projects.
Affordable rent made up 10% of homes held by housing associations in 2020-21, according to Savills, but only 2% of that held by local authorities.
“By 2021, 120,581 housing association homes had been converted from social rents to affordable rent”
Associations were used to receiving between 50% and 75% of the cost of building a home in grant funding. But for affordable rent, grant covered only 25%-30% of the cost of the development. Housing associations were told to cover the rest of the cost through their own financing.
The prospectus for the 2011-15 grant programme stated: “The conversion of existing stock to affordable rent is a crucial element in generating additional financial capacity and it is anticipated that it will be integral to the offer that providers bring forward as part of their proposals for funding new supply.”
Permission to convert homes would only be given if the extra funds were used to invest in the development of new homes.
Conversions
By 2021, 120,581 housing association homes had been converted from social rents to affordable rent, according to statistics provided by the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH). By comparison, roughly 90,000 were sold under the Right to Buy from 2012 to 2019.
GLA data shows that L&Q, for example, converted 905 homes from social rent to affordable rent in 2012-13, increasing its annual income by £2.3m as a result. The homes were let out at an average of 71% of market rents.
Conversions peaked in 2014 (see table), but homes are still being converted. Around 2,000 housing association homes were switched to affordable rent in 2020-21.
“The appetite for conversions falls as people think about affordability,” says Abigail Davies, director at Savills Affordable Housing Consultancy.
She says this led more housing associations to think: “Let’s turn to the market and other activities rather than taking from the social rent pool.”
On a practical note, the returns from conversions were unpredictable: social landlords can’t count on a certain number of homes becoming empty in a given year. Despite all the vagaries of the housing market, they are at least somewhat in control of how many market sale homes they decide to build.
Many in the sector were critical of the new tenure, which seemed to make new affordable homes less affordable to residents at the same time as the welfare reforms were biting into their incomes.
|Year
Conversions of housing association homes
Homes England-funded affordable rent completions
Completions of homes at London affordable rent
2011-12
4,288
1,146
2012-13
23,877
7,057
2013-14
26,918
19,463
2014-15
19,607
40,444
2015-16
15,767
15,754
2016-17
11,547
20,852
2017-18
9,566
22,525
103
2018-19
4,346
21,674
1,002
2019-20
2,568
19,287
1,797
2020-21
2,097
15,473
2,102
Total
120,581
183,675
5,004
Source: Regulator of Social Housing, Homes England
SHOUT – the campaign for social housing – launched in 2014, calling for affordable rent to be wound down and replaced with a grant programme to build 100,000 social rent homes a year.
“The downside of affordable rent is high rents impact on the benefit bill, and real pressures of affordability on the people in those homes,” says James Prestwich, director of policy and external affairs at the Chartered Institute of Housing.
“Limited opportunities for customers to be offered or choose an alternative means there is pressure for them to accept an ‘affordable’ rent”
What does this mean for tenants? Hightown Housing Association says 2,229 of its 7,500 homes are now affordable rent. While it doesn’t see a difference in arrears for tenants in these homes compared to social rent, they are harder to let. “We have a higher volume of nominees who fail the affordability assessments,” the landlord told Inside Housing. Tenants that fail the affordability test are advised to bid on social rent homes, a spokesperson says.
Octavia has 469 affordable rent homes (9% of its total stock). “Residents in affordable rent homes are more likely to struggle due to the level of rent that they are paying,” the west London-based landlord says.
“Affordable rent homes are not harder to let, as any social housing tenancy is in high demand in the areas in which we operate. Residents in affordable rent homes are unlikely to be earning more than other residents and are therefore more likely to struggle financially if there is a change in circumstances or if their income falls,” Octavia adds.
Some of the effects of this have been at odds with the general thrust of other government policies over the past decade; one of the reasons given for introducing Universal Credit was to fix a situation where people couldn’t afford to go from benefits into work.
“The higher rents trap customers on benefits for longer due to the withdrawal rates of benefits as earnings increase,” Abri told Inside Housing. The association says 3,060 of its 35,000 homes are affordable rent. “Limited opportunities for customers to be offered or choose an alternative means there is pressure for them to accept an ‘affordable’ rent.”
“We have found that our local council has referred tenants to us for affordable rent properties that they cannot afford”
Two neighbours could be living in identical homes, renting from the same landlord, in identical financial situations – and yet one could be paying significantly higher rent. To give one real-world example, Octavia owns a block of flats in Shepherd’s Bush. A one-bed social rent property here is let at £113 per week, but a one-bed affordable rent home is £148.
Revival of social rent
East London landlord Poplar Harca says: “We have found that our local council has referred tenants to us for affordable rent properties that they cannot afford, which has proven difficult for the rents team. COVID-19 had a big impact on these cases, when tenants were on furlough and unable to pay all their rent.”
While social landlords have been building and converting to affordable rent, welfare reforms have squeezed the ability of tenants to pay the extra expense.
“The method of linking affordable rents to market rents has had the effect of pricing out low-income renters from higher-cost areas, while forcing housing benefit to ‘take the strain’ of more expensive rents”
Housing consultant Joe Halewood notes: “The higher the rent, the greater the likelihood of the benefit cap being applied. When the overall benefit cap began, it typically excluded households with four or five children in the provinces – the larger household – yet eight years on, it gives a cut in housing benefit to the household with two children at the social rent level and the households with one child at the affordable rent level.”
A recent report by Conservative thinktank the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ) states: “Affordable rent was developed with the intent of maximising new social housing delivery in the context of significantly reduced grant. However, the method of linking affordable rents to market rents has had the effect of pricing out low-income renters from higher-cost areas, while forcing housing benefit to ‘take the strain’ of more expensive rents.”
Having some of the most expensive housing in the UK has always set London apart. The Greater London Authority administers its own grant programme, albeit with funding negotiated from Westminster.
In 2013, when Boris Johnson was mayor of London, he allowed homes to be built at up to 80% of market rent. However, he also stipulated that some of these homes would be “capped” at up to 50% of market rent.
When Sadiq Khan became mayor in 2016, out went affordable rent and in came London affordable rent – just less than half of market rent. He blocked further conversions from social to affordable rent, and grants were set at fixed rates.
Jamie Ratcliff, now an executive at Network, who had worked at the Homes and Communities Agency, but who had by then moved to work at the GLA, recalls this “allowed housing associations to work out how they came up with the rest”.
Development timelines mean legacy affordable rent completions will continue for the next few years.
It also makes the case that “there is considerable public appetite for a renaissance in low-cost rented housebuilding from across the political spectrum”.
Momentum for that change has been building, arguably shifted most clearly by the Grenfell tragedy. Things have changed dramatically since 2014, when SHOUT was a bit of a voice in the wilderness.
“The big question is, is it better to help a small number of people a lot, or more people a little bit?”
The GLA introduced the much lower ‘London affordable rent’ in 2016 (see box above). In 2018, Theresa May’s government began subsidising a portion of social rent construction again, unveiling grant funding for 12,500 social rent homes. Peabody announced in the same year it was converting 4,000 affordable rent tenancies to London affordable rent.
Many housing associations had also been building social rent without grant in the interim, cross-subsidised by market activity that has increased substantially in the past 10 years.
A Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities spokesperson says: “Everybody deserves to live in a decent and safe home and that is why we’re investing over £12bn in affordable homes over the next five years, which includes the new Affordable Homes Programme. This will deliver around 32,000 homes for social rent, more than double the current programme.”
So what now for affordable housing? “It built the homes it was intended to build. Those homes wouldn’t have existed without the programme,” Mr Ratcliff notes. “The big question is, is it better to help a small number of people a lot, or more people a little bit?”
Criticisms of affordable rent are coming from Conservative influencers like the CSJ as well as the sector. As government weighs where to spend its money, the question will continue to be asked.
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