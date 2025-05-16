1,051 homes in Southwark approved after developer boosts affordable housing

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A total of 1,051 homes have been approved in Southwark after the developer boosted affordable housing provision on the site.
Southwark Council’s planning committee approved developer Tide’s Ilderton Road scheme on 14 May. The development includes 186 affordable rent homes and 865 co-living homes, which are market rent flats with en-suites and shared kitchens.
Compared with the previous consent for the site, this scheme increases the affordable housing provision by 55% and the number of co-living homes by 43%, from 605 to 865, making it the largest co-living building in the UK.
Previously, developer Wittington Investments secured permission to build 605 shared-living flats and 120 affordable homes on the site in November 2023. The affordable homes would have been split between social rent, affordable rent and shared ownership.
The new design for Ilderton Road was drawn up by TP Bennett architects and comprises four blocks of descending height. Construction is expected to start this year and complete in 2027, using Tide’s sister company Vision Volumetric and its off-site factory.
The developer said its use of modern methods of construction would make delivery up to 50% faster than using traditional construction methods. The efficiencies of the volumetric system also allow the number of storeys in each block to be increased without significantly affecting the overall height of the scheme, it added.
Tide’s other co-living developments include 819 homes at College Road in Croydon, completed in 2023, and 462 homes under construction at The Castle in Acton.
Helen McManus, head of planning at Tide, said: “This project showcases how our volumetric construction approach can deliver more affordable housing for local authorities in a faster, sustainable, high-quality and efficient way.
“Combined with the 55% uplift in affordable housing, increased shared-living units, enhanced pocket park and improved public realm, this scheme will deliver considerable benefits to the area and its community.”
Nenad Manasijevic, principal director at TP Bennett, said: “Working on the Ilderton Road scheme from the start, we have focused on delivering much-needed, design-led, sustainable housing and co-living for Southwark.
“It has been great working with Tide to ensure the future of this proposal, now one step closer to being delivered. This partnership has allowed enhanced sustainability measures for the scheme, utilising a volumetric method of construction to target a BREEAM Excellent rating.”
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