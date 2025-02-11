109-year-old veterans’ housing provider announces rebrand

Stoll, which provides around 250 supported homes for armed services veterans across four sites, will now be known as The Stoll Foundation.

Will Campbell-Wroe, its chief executive, explained that a “consistent piece of feedback we’ve received from tenants is their desire for us to put ‘Foundation’ back in our name”.

The rebrand pays tribute to the association’s charitable status, as well as its founder, theatre impresario Sir Oswald Stoll, known for creating the Royal Variety Performance and the Moss Empires theatre company.