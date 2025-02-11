109-year-old veterans’ housing provider announces rebrand

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A registered provider of supported housing for veterans has announced what it described as a “historic rebrand” after feedback from residents.
Stoll, which provides around 250 supported homes for armed services veterans across four sites, will now be known as The Stoll Foundation.
Will Campbell-Wroe, its chief executive, explained that a “consistent piece of feedback we’ve received from tenants is their desire for us to put ‘Foundation’ back in our name”.
The rebrand pays tribute to the association’s charitable status, as well as its founder, theatre impresario Sir Oswald Stoll, known for creating the Royal Variety Performance and the Moss Empires theatre company.
Mr Campbell-Wroe added: “We’re proud to have provided life-changing housing and support services to hundreds of veterans as a charitable foundation for over a century, and our tenants want our name to clearly communicate that.”
The new name is accompanied by a colour palette refresh and a new logo which brings the rich heritage of this 109-year-old charity to the forefront.
The logo draws inspiration from the iconic War Seal, a small diamond-shaped stamp sold during World War I in Sir Oswald’s theatres, and Selfridges and Boots stores, to fund his first block of housing for veterans.
This seal is also featured in an elaborate mosaic on the front of Sir Oswald Stoll Mansions, the charity’s original home and a Fulham landmark.
The rebrand, which was welcomed by tenants, staff and supporters, ushers in a new chapter for the charity as they prepare to move the majority of the residents of Sir Oswald Stoll Mansions to the nearby luxury riverside King’s Road Park development, following the sale of the building to neighbours Chelsea FC.
The deal will will see the landlord retain 20 flats in the property as part of the plans.
At the time, it explained that the cost of bringing the properties in line with current housing standards would cost at least £10m, which is money the landlord “simply does not currently have”.
Beverley Russell, director of supporter engagement at The Stoll Foundation, said: “Since 1916, we’ve been adapting our housing and services to the ever-changing needs of veterans, and our new branding is a reflection of this.
“It shows our ability to evolve with the times, while preserving what is most important to our tenants and staff: our heritage, our military connections and our charitable status.”
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