£10bn affordable housing dynamic purchasing system opens for bids

Successful bidders would work under five lots, ranging from smaller sites to projects of more than £50m.

The construction and development DPS, created by the South East Consortium, a procurement vehicle owned by 54 housing associations and councils, is aimed at building social and affordable homes.

The majority of the work will take place in London and the South East. However, the DPS will be available to all public sector contracting authorities across the UK.

A DPS is an electronic tool used to buy goods, services and works. It is similar to a framework, but allows new suppliers to join at any time.

The model, which replaces an expiring new build framework which ran from 2020, is open for entrants to join up until September 2028.

Between now and then, any of the consortium’s members or the public sector can use the DPS to compliantly run mini-tenders for their development programmes.