£10m loan to support Northern Irish landlord’s ‘ambitious growth plans’

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A £10m loan facility from Triodos Bank UK to Alpha Housing will support the landlord through an “ambitious period of growth”.
The funding deal will help the 1,000-home association deliver 120 social rent homes at a time when there are more than 50,000 households on the social housing waiting list across Northern Ireland.
In line with Alpha’s commitment to decarbonisation, the homes will be built to achieve a minimum Energy Performance Certificate B rating.
Plus, the landlord aims to reduce its carbon emissions by 30% over the next five years and incorporate biodiversity measures in its new developments.
The new homes will be delivered over the next five years, with lending from Triodos supplemented by grant funding from the Department for Communities.
This agreement marks Triodos Bank’s first lending to a housing association in Northern Ireland.
Gerard McKeown, chief operating officer of Alpha Housing, said: “The lending from Triodos Bank will support us through an ambitious period of growth as we deliver more high-quality, energy-efficient homes across Northern Ireland.
“This investment will help us respond to growing housing need while creating homes and communities where people can thrive.”
Alpha was advised on the bank funding arrangements by Savills Treasury Consultants, with legal support from Carson McDowell. Triodos received legal counsel from Addleshaw Goddard and A&L Goodbody, plus valuation advice from Savills Valuers.
Peter Borgers, senior relationship manager in the lending team at Triodos Bank UK, said: “We are delighted to have Alpha join us as our first housing association customer in Northern Ireland and to support it in its ambitions to provide more much-needed homes across Northern Ireland.
“The association has an excellent track record as a provider of high-quality social housing, and its work to support nature recovery very much aligns with our mission and values.”
In the last 18 years the bank has provided over £500m of lending to more than 50 housing associations across the UK. This agreement marks its first lending to a housing association in Northern Ireland.
In another deal last month, a Northern Irish sheltered housing provider revealed it must deliver four biodiversity schemes per year as the condition for receiving a £20m sustainability-linked loan.
Alpha will implement initiatives such as hedge planting and the creation of wildlife ponds to meet environmental targets linked to the cost of the funding.
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