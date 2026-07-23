£10m loan to support Northern Irish landlord’s ‘ambitious growth plans’

The funding deal will help the 1,000-home association deliver 120 social rent homes at a time when there are more than 50,000 households on the social housing waiting list across Northern Ireland.

In line with Alpha’s commitment to decarbonisation, the homes will be built to achieve a minimum Energy Performance Certificate B rating.

Plus, the landlord aims to reduce its carbon emissions by 30% over the next five years and incorporate biodiversity measures in its new developments.