£120m boost from Homes England will see brownfield site deliver up to 2,500 new homes

Quayside West has been derelict for decades, despite the site having capacity for 1,100 homes. This site is part of the wider development of Forth Yard, which is next to Newcastle Central Station and has a total capacity for 2,500 homes.

The government’s housing and regeneration agency acquired the site in 2024 and worked with the North East Combined Authority, Newcastle City Council and Network Rail to develop a business case for the package.

Inside Housing enquired how many of the homes will be affordable and while Homes England was unable to provide specifics, it did confirm that affordable housing will be delivered at Quayside West in line with planning policy at the time, subject to viability.