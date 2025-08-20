£120m boost from Homes England will see brownfield site deliver up to 2,500 new homes

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Homes England has partnered with Network Rail and local authorities to provide a £120m funding package for the last major brownfield site in Newcastle.
Quayside West has been derelict for decades, despite the site having capacity for 1,100 homes. This site is part of the wider development of Forth Yard, which is next to Newcastle Central Station and has a total capacity for 2,500 homes.
The government’s housing and regeneration agency acquired the site in 2024 and worked with the North East Combined Authority, Newcastle City Council and Network Rail to develop a business case for the package.
Inside Housing enquired how many of the homes will be affordable and while Homes England was unable to provide specifics, it did confirm that affordable housing will be delivered at Quayside West in line with planning policy at the time, subject to viability.
Karen Kilgour, leader of Newcastle Council, said: “Forth Yards is arguably Newcastle’s most exciting development site that in time will provide thousands of new homes and create hundreds of jobs.
“The funding will act as catalyst for development, allowing us to bring forward infrastructure improvements that will open up the site to attract much-needed private sector investment.
“In about 15 years it will have created a whole new part of the city to the west and provided a new community for our residents while adding significantly to our economy.”
Network Rail is also involved in regenerating another site in the wider Forth Yards development, called Forth Goods Yard, which has been advanced by its Platform4 organisation.
In March, the government merged two existing property companies owned by Network Rail and London Continental Railways to form Platform4. The new property company aims to build 40,000 new homes on its land over the next decade.
Robin Dobson, group property director at Network Rail, said the first phase of the development will deliver 600 homes this year.
Mr Dobson added: “We welcome this financial commitment to unlock the wider Forth Yards estate delivering a further 2,500 homes.
“Forth Goods Yard has been landlocked for decades and the combined efforts of Network Rail Property, Homes England and the Newcastle City Council will enable the transformation of this strategically important site for generations to come.”
Pat Ritchie, chair of Homes England, said: “This significant investment in Forth Yards demonstrates the agency’s commitment to transforming previously undeveloped brownfield sites into thriving communities.
“By working in partnership with Newcastle City Council, the North East Combined Authority and Network Rail, we’re addressing the complex challenges that have held back this strategically important site for decades.”
The funding package will be used for remediation, groundworks, infrastructure activity and fixing complex issues that have deterred investment into the site in the past.
Matthew Pennycook, housing and planning minister, said: “This government has a brownfield first approach to development, and we want to see previously used land prioritised wherever possible.
“We are acting to make it easier to build homes on abandoned, disused and neglected urban brownfield sites across the country – boosting housing supply, regenerating communities and delivering economic growth.”
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