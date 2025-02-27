126,000 families and counting: the scale of the temporary accommodation crisis

As Matt Downie, chief executive of Crisis, put it: “In the next few months, the Westminster government has a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build a future free from homelessness. With an ambitious government strategy, ministers can drive the delivery of genuinely affordable housing, and they should pull every lever available to them, including keeping Local Housing Allowance in line with the lowest local rents.”

With health and defence the priorities for the Spending Review, the Treasury will need some convincing. The danger is that the strategy will be tailored to fit the money available, rather than the other way around. A strategy should, at a minimum, set targets for reducing the number of households in temporary accommodation to the levels seen under the last Labour government. They are currently two-and-a-half times higher.

At the worst end of that, there are now 3,470 families with children in B&Bs beyond the theoretical six-week legal limit. That is 22 times higher than the 160 in 2010. This will require action in the short, medium and long term – the reversal of benefit cuts that cause homelessness, funding for prevention, and funding to acquire social homes and to build them.