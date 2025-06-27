14 engineering firms suspended from trade body for failing to meet standards 

Trade body the Building Engineering Services Association has suspended 14 members for failing to meet its standards, and for non-compliance with its independent audit process #UKhousing

The association’s council, whose members are responsible for BESA’s governance and ensuring that it continues to meet the vision and values of its founders, stated that it was taking “robust action” in the interests of the whole building engineering sector and its clients.

The Building Engineering Services Association (BESA) said the firms were all found to have failed to reach the standard required to meet its competence assessment standard (CAS).

BESA said the decision was fully aligned with the industry benchmark provided by the Build UK Common Assessment Standard. Firms applying to join BESA or remain in membership must meet the standard.

David Frise, chief executive of BESA, said the trade body “has never been afraid to robustly defend its remit and constitution”.

He said: “We do not suspend members lightly, but take our wider responsibilities to the industry and its ultimate clients – building occupants – extremely seriously.

“[The] Grenfell: Uncovered documentary on Netflix was a timely reminder of why we must do everything we can to maintain the highest possible standards. It should remind us that every decision we make has a consequence, whether in the short term or much further down the road, for the people who inhabit buildings.

“The country should be able to depend on its building services industry to deliver work to the highest possible standards.”