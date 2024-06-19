15 minutes with… Angela Mansell, managing director of Mansell Building Solutions

Then I started to poke my nose into all the different areas of his business. He was beginning to grow, and the more he grew, the more I got involved. It kind of mushroomed from there.

It was at that point my dad said to me: “I know I’ve always said construction is no place for women, but it is getting better. Why don’t you come and work with me and do a job in buying? If you save your salary in the first year, then it was worth employing you.” I proceeded to save double.

I loved travelling, so I ended up getting a job in the travel industry. But after 9/11, things went into freefall and I was re-interviewed for my job at least three times.

He wasn’t saying that from a sexist point of view, he was being protective. I think, in the late 1980s and early 1990s, construction wasn’t a particularly nice environment for people to be in, and certainly not your daughter.

My dad set Mansell Building Solutions (MBS) up. He was a quantity surveyor by trade, and he always said to me that “construction’s no place for women. I can’t ever imagine you coming to work in our business.”

How long has MBS been in the modern methods of construction (MMC) sector?

What we do is geared around light gauge steel, which exists in traditional buildings. We would install that on site. We realised, with the manufacturer of that product, that you could panelise it and assemble it off-site to create whole structures. We were one of the early adopters.

My dad always saw opportunity in something new, in innovation. But we were still treating it a little bit like a construction site in a unit – on a job-by-job basis. It wasn’t... a factory with continuity and a pipeline. That’s begun to evolve through me and Steph [Mansell, business support director at MBS and Angela’s sister].

Why are so many MMC companies failing?

What people have been trying to do is go too fast. Where we’ve seen the failures has been in modular. The problem with putting a house [together] in a factory is that you’re putting too many noses out of joint, as you’re pushing contractors out. If houses have been built in a factory, where’s the place for the contractors?

Instead of going to volumetric, we’re working with panels. That still provides a place for the current industry to flourish. You have to work with it, rather than trying to disrupt it.

[A main contractor] deals with the substructure. That’s the riskiest part of the build, because until you put a spade in the ground, no one really knows what the site is going to give you. They provide a nice, flat, level base, and then we turn up and put our panels together and create the structure of the building.

But there are still things like plumbing and electrics that the main contractor is part of. We’re just part of that supply chain.

Have you experienced lenders being wary of MMC?

There have been those conversations. What’s come into play is a level of certification and a level of confirmation from third parties that what we’re doing is durable, is tested and stands up to the rigours of being a long-term investment.

We are certified under BOPAS [Buildoffsite Property Assurance Scheme], which is something that is becoming recognised by lenders and housing associations.