How challenging is your current development programme?

Well, now we own and manage almost 800 properties so we’re not that big and we’re not building huge houses with gardens.

We do have a few beautiful 1920s towers that are opposite the Royal Opera House but we don’t have any cladding near anything. We’ve got a fire door programme and we’ve done all of the inspections up to date.

What did you learn from your time as executive director of growth, planning and housing at Westminster City Council?

I put together a forward pipeline of 2,000 affordable homes to be built in the borough. But what I think I learned was there is land in central London in the ownership of affordable housing providers, and how fantastic and special Soho and the West End are.

I’ve lived in London for 40 years. So I kind of know that anyway, but working in it, you get very close. I got to know the school and local councillors, but also the tensions there are between residents and the night-time economy.

How do you manage that trade-off?

I mean, there’s been venues that have been here as long as the residents – it’s a long established night-time economy in Soho. It’s the proliferation of new licences that I find extraordinarily difficult… It’s noisier and dirtier.

And I think all of it is completely manageable and it has always been managed for 50 years in Soho. You know, there have been nightclubs chucking out at 4am in Soho since, well, before you were born.

There are about 22,500 residents in Soho. It’s full of people living ordinary lives, but we also have about 39 commercial premises so we are right in the eye of the storm when it comes to walking that line.

But the thing we want to do is curate our streets. We want small shops with the original facades.