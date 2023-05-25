15 minutes with… David Bogle, chair of Homes for Cathy

Why is it important that housing associations do more on homelessness?

We’ve not got a great reputation in the housing sector, with the damp and mould and disrepair that reporters have uncovered. But homelessness is a way we can recover the moral high ground. Most housing associations are doing some great stuff on homelessness, but we can do more.

As the Better Social Housing Review laid out, it’s about vision and social purpose, rather than getting bogged down in the details of exactly what information we’ve collected on our stock.

Seven years after you founded the group, what is next for Homes for Cathy?

We’ve got to try and reach some of the bigger London and national associations. Sometimes, there are issues when you’re taking over local authority stock and trying to do refurbishment projects. There’s local opposition and then they can’t get planning, so they end up housing people in temporary accommodation themselves, which ends up being not very high quality.

That’s where we’d like to make more impact: trying to get the bigger association boards to monitor what they do against the Homes for Cathy commitments as a kind of audit and see if they can do more.

Times are tough now, but housing associations still have resources – more than most organisations. We’re just lobbying for more of it to be devoted towards homelessness.