15 minutes with… Dinah Roake, chair of the London Housing Panel

Tell us a bit about your background, and your path to becoming chair.

I am trained as an architect and started working on housing schemes. My son was born during the 1980s, then came the early ’90s recession, when I got a job with a housing association. But my interest is really in all of the mechanisms of how housing comes forward. It was assisted by the fact that my mum worked for the LCC [London County Council] on housing in the 1940s and ’50s. My interest is in how do we make places work for people? Homes are such a crucial part of that.

I’ve never worked directly in a campaigning organisation, because most of what I’ve done has been about getting homes delivered, built, lived in and maintained. So that experience of the ‘how’ maybe gives me the background to act in that independent way to support all of those voices to be heard.

What are the next steps in driving forward on the panel’s priorities, such as “massively increasing social housing supply”?

We’ve set up working groups and we’ve got different members of the panel to identify the areas that they want to really put some effort into. Those working groups are just starting. There is one on temporary accommodation and one on housing supply. But it’s too early to say what they’re going to come up with. It’s important [we have] the commitment from the Greater London Authority (GLA) to be part of those working groups.

What’s the relationship like between the panel and the GLA?

It’s a positive relationship, I think. And there’s a willingness on their part to work with the panel, even if the panel might be saying some challenging – hopefully constructively challenging – things.

And there’s also recognition that the panel members bring a wealth of knowledge, that the GLA at a policy level doesn’t have.