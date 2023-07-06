15 minutes with… Eddie Hughes, former minister for rough sleeping and housing

What was it like putting together the government’s rough sleeping strategy?

Being able to pull in other ministers into the fight was what made working on that project so exciting.

For example, if you imagine that people come out of prison and have nowhere to live, then the likelihood of them reverting back to crime is significant. So short-term accommodation for prison leavers immediately after coming out of prison was incredibly critical.

[There was also] lots of discussion about mental health provision, discussion with the Treasury about what we could fund, and working with the mayors Andy Burnham [Greater Manchester] and Andy Street [West Midlands].

The person who I feel the most personal credit [for] was Greg Clark, when he took over as secretary of state [in July 2022]. He stepped in at the end when I genuinely thought all was lost. Imagine what the summer was like. Boris [Johnson] is on the way out; everything in an absolute state of flux. Yet, Greg somehow managed to convince everybody that it was going to work.

In your view, has Housing First been a success?

I have to say, I’m slightly less convinced about the case than [Mr Burnham and Mr Street] both are, only because of the complete open-ended nature of it.

In principle, it is completely the right thing to do. You turn up at a council with really complex medical and physical health needs. It takes a while to get you supported into a position where you’re able to support a tenancy on your own. Therefore, it’s difficult to put a time limit on that.

However, that bumps into the reality of the fact that government funding is finite and sometimes time limited. So how do you manage to sustain that sort of support?