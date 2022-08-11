15 minutes with… Helen Spencer, executive director of growth at Great Places

So the sum of all of that to deliver is actually really big, particularly against a backdrop of lots of moving parts in the marketplace.

Our first two partnerships have been successful and are largely on site and have got really strong traction. And the second tranche was substantially larger again but over a longer timeframe. And then we’ve got our Section 106 programme, which kind of complements it all.

In February, Inside Housing had a look at the performance of Homes England’s strategic partnership programme, and Great Places nearly doubled its allocation to £52m to deliver a new total of 1,339 homes. What has it been like working to deliver those allocations?

We wanted to ensure that everything was getting enough focus through the exec team, so I think that’s why we restructured, and to take an opportunity to streamline property portfolios into growth and sustainable assets and repairs. [Restructuring created] clearer lines that allowed everyone to be clear on what they’re working towards.

I think it was a sign of the association’s ambition and the fact that we had signed up to a significant strategic partnership with Homes England. That paired with market volatility and handling everything that shifted post-pandemic, and our ambitions to self-build.

You were promoted to your current role in February after more than five years as director of development. How has that transition been?

There have been a lot of policy announcements over the past few weeks. How challenging is it to stay on top of all the potential changes?

It’s just about understanding all the moving parts and making sure we’re alive to them all. Between planning, net zero, building safety, the impact of inflation and MMC coming into the mix, it’s always shifting.

The construction market is complex and negotiating a build contract is very different from what it was six months ago. Negotiating the details on contract clauses is very different, so we’re on that journey where it’s a real transition period and there’s a lot of change.

It really comes down to having good levels of trust and communication in all your relationships to work through any challenges. We’re all in uncharted territory at the moment with inflation, and when you factor in the forthcoming energy price rises, colleagues across the business are dealing with a number of difficult decisions. So it comes down to having adult conversations and working through what the right solution is.

It’s not always easy to manage but we’re working really hard in a calm and collected way, while at the same time seeking to carry on delivering.

One of the changes that we’ve adapted to already is the new shared ownership model. That’s coming front and centre as a first wave of strategic partnership sites come through. So it’s going to be interesting to see how that plays out with different customers in different areas, and in terms of what is being sold in comparison to other products.

How difficult is it going to be for associations to come to an agreement on the rent settlement next year during a period of double-digit inflation and the cost of living crisis?

We are thinking about our existing residents, for whom it would have a substantial impact, and there are already a lot of discussions about how the potential rent settlement would impact customers. Other colleagues are leading this for Great Places.

On new schemes, as part of all our scheme approvals, we evidence that the new homes will be affordable. But of course earnings are different in different parts of the region. So, if we’re proposing something in Manchester, for example, we will check the earnings data for that area to check affordability of the proposed rents.

And that is something that we prioritise on every single one of our new proposals as we need to think ahead for our future customers.

At the same time, we need to get a balance of scheme viability given construction costs. With inflationary pressure hitting them, it’s difficult and it’s moving week on week.