15 minutes with… Ian Mulheirn

Tell us what your latest report is all about.

There’s been a long debate about how to increase rates of homeownership in this country, but one thing that’s been under-discussed is the role the mortgage market plays. We often talk about new housing supply being the answer, but actually it is much more about who can access the money to buy the properties. So we launched this study to look at what is happening with the market and what might be done about it. In this first piece, we look at the broad picture on homeownership and what’s been driving it, before going on to see what other countries do to boost homeownership. In a second report next month, we’ll make proposals for what the UK should do in response.

What have you found out about what’s happening internationally that could be applied in the UK?

We will explore this more in our second report, but probably the things that other countries are doing which could have the biggest impact surround mortgage insurance. Canada, for example, has a big state-backed insurance scheme which means it has a more stable market. One of the problems with the market, which the financial crisis demonstrated, is the wide swings from optimism to pessimism. Banks were not putting away enough money to cover the risks. If you had a mortgage guarantee scheme, it would be easier to maintain a market during the bad times.