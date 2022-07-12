15 minutes with… Julie Wittich, executive director of assets and sustainability at Accent

You recently took on the new role of executive director of assets and sustainability at Accent. When did you start and how is it going?

I’ve been at Accent since the end of January. It’s a great organisation.

There’s lots to do, which is up my street – I like a challenge. I wouldn’t just want to come in and do a caretaking job, I want to make a difference and think that I’m improving things.

Accent has so much potential. We’re very lucky that we’re financially strong and I’m really excited to be on the executive team to be helping deliver in the future.

What was the biggest priority for you when you came into the role?

Repairs and maintenance – we’ve not quite got it right at Accent yet. We’re not delivering as we should be, or would want to be.

Accent realised that and being proactive about it, I was brought into this newly created role. Before that it was all under one directorate, which is our customer experience directorate, and I get that because housing and property should be very close.

But with everything that’s changing in the sector with net zero, decarbonisation, the new Decent Homes Standard, the Building Safety Bill, Accent decided that we needed to separate it out and actually have a directorate that was just looking after the assets and concentrating on that.

We’ve got a backlog [of responsive repairs] and I think a lot of social landlords have. We’ve all suffered from the pandemic and that hit us harder because we weren’t as strong as we could have been in that area.

That’s been my priority to sort out. I’ve given myself 12 months for us not to have any outstanding overdue repairs.