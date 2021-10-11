15 minutes with… Piers Williamson

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The Housing Finance Corporation’s chief executive Piers Williamson has headed up the affordable housing aggregator for nearly 20 years and has more than 35 years’ experience in the financial markets. He talks to Jack Simpson about borrowing vehicles, ESG and playing bass in a band
We’ve seen The Housing Finance Corporation publish what it says is one of the strongest accounts in 35 years. Why is that?
We now have our Blend vehicle going, which is a lot more flexible than the way that we used to originate business.
It means that we can drip feed individual borrowers into the process, which is really important because of where quantitative easing and where government’s debt market have got to. We’ve currently got long-term interest rates under a 1% rate.
So, there are investors and board members – the Nostradamuses of inflation – out there who are looking at US inflation and saying, “It would be really good to fix our cost of borrowing for 30 years.”
We’ve got a vehicle that allows borrowers to do that, at their time of their choosing, with four different maturities. So we’re giving them a lot of flexibility. We’ve got ourselves in the right place at the right time.
How busy have you been of late? The number of borrowers through Blend seems to be on the rise.
We’re at 21 now, and we’ve got the 22nd going through at the moment. We’ve got a pipeline of six or seven names behind that, too. The pace has just been remarkable – there is a deal about every six weeks to a month. I think you sort of build momentum, and through Blend we’ve created a vehicle that we can just keep dipping into the market.
We were going at this pace when we had the Affordable Homes Guarantee Scheme, because it was the cheapest product in the market by a long way.
However, if you’re going back five, six years, before that scheme, we would probably be issuing two to three times a year at most.
ESG seems to be huge in the sector at the moment. When and why did that happen?
We were talking about it in our results in 2020, but we felt it was still a growth trend then. It’s really the last 12 months where it has taken off like an express train.
I’ve been heavily involved with the Sustainability Reporting Standard for Social Housing, so I may be biased because I’m immersed in it. But it’s rare not to have a conversation with anyone about it now. We’ve got one of our team doing an ESG diploma, so we have qualifications in this.
You’ve also got initiatives like Moral Money at the Financial Times pushing the ESG thing. If you listen to those in the Bank of England, there is a keen focus. It is really being pushed from the centre of the financial system.
Are you starting to see new investors coming into the market as a result of ESG?
So, I think we have seen that less. When we got social bond status for our Blend programme, we saw an increased focus, particularly in investors where ESG is the hot button. However, on the whole, they were already investing in us.
I think the different investors tend to be European ESG funds, and they tend to lend in probably under 15-year maturities.
These shorter, sustainable bonds, they will have seen these different investors. But what we’ve all seen is an increased competition to buy these bonds. It’s not unusual for us to oversubscribe a bond by four times.
We did a deal recently that was oversubscribed by two times. In the middle of August, that is rare.
What do you think the key things the world of social housing finance should be looking out for this year?
The early adopters in the Sustainability Reporting Standard for Social Housing will be coming out with their own sustainability reports in September.
There are nearly 60 associations and I think that is a huge stepping stone for the sector, with all the associations reporting on a common basis.
COP26 [UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow] in November will be a big political focus. It is early doors for housing associations getting access to the government’s decarbonisation funds but if as a whole they can
say to investors, “Look at the fantastic stuff we are doing and we are reporting this on a common basis already,” it can become a movement.
There is also the Spending Review coming up and it is very important from a sustainable investment point of view that the core cash flows are protected.
We’ve got a rent supplement, until 2024, of Consumer Price Index plus 1%. The sector is currently borrowing £115bn – that’s an awful lot of money. So, the Spending Review will be important, and it is important there is some certainty behind the core rent receivable.
We were locked down for ages. What is the thing you’ve enjoyed most about coming out of lockdown?
First of all, it’s just great being with and talking to people – you forget how much you miss that; your family, your friends, just doing that again has been fantastic.
I also play bass in a couple of bands. We play weddings, bar mitzvahs and funerals. We mainly play old fashioned R&B and we’ve been doing it for a long time.
I suppose we are too good to give it up [said tongue in cheek]. That sounds a bit arrogant, doesn’t it?
In our ‘15 minutes with…’ series, we have a quick chat with the biggest names in the sector about the most important issues.
Previously, we have featured:
Mushtaq Khan, chief executive of the Housing Diversity Network
Barbara Brownlee, chief executive of Soho Housing
Eddie Hughes, former minister for rough sleeping and housing
Geeta Nanda, chief executive of Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing
David Bogle, chair of Homes for Cathy
Laurence Carr, money coach at Yorkshire Housing
Dinah Roake, chair of the London Housing Panel
Sheron Carter, chief executive at Hexagon
Helen Spencer, executive director of growth at Great Places
Julie Wittich, executive director of assets and sustainability at Accent
Ian Mulheirn, executive director of policy at the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change
Kevin Ruth, chief executive of Together Housing
Piers Williamson, chief executive of The Housing Finance Corporation
Seyi Obakin, chief executive at Centrepoint
Fayann Simpson, senior independent director at L&Q
Mark Perry, chief executive at Vivid
Rose Bean, executive director of assets and sustainability at Abri
Ruth Cooke, chief executive at GreenSquareAccord
Ben Denton, managing director at L&G Affordable Homes
Simon Dudley, chair at Ebbsfleet Development Corporation
Emma Palmer, chief executive at Eastlight Community Homes
Tracy Harrison, chief executive at Northern Housing Consortium
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