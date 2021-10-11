15 minutes with… Piers Williamson

We’ve got a vehicle that allows borrowers to do that, at their time of their choosing, with four different maturities. So we’re giving them a lot of flexibility. We’ve got ourselves in the right place at the right time.

So, there are investors and board members – the Nostradamuses of inflation – out there who are looking at US inflation and saying, “It would be really good to fix our cost of borrowing for 30 years.”

It means that we can drip feed individual borrowers into the process, which is really important because of where quantitative easing and where government’s debt market have got to. We’ve currently got long-term interest rates under a 1% rate.

We now have our Blend vehicle going, which is a lot more flexible than the way that we used to originate business.

We’ve seen The Housing Finance Corporation publish what it says is one of the strongest accounts in 35 years. Why is that?

How busy have you been of late? The number of borrowers through Blend seems to be on the rise.

We’re at 21 now, and we’ve got the 22nd going through at the moment. We’ve got a pipeline of six or seven names behind that, too. The pace has just been remarkable – there is a deal about every six weeks to a month. I think you sort of build momentum, and through Blend we’ve created a vehicle that we can just keep dipping into the market.

We were going at this pace when we had the Affordable Homes Guarantee Scheme, because it was the cheapest product in the market by a long way.

However, if you’re going back five, six years, before that scheme, we would probably be issuing two to three times a year at most.

ESG seems to be huge in the sector at the moment. When and why did that happen?

We were talking about it in our results in 2020, but we felt it was still a growth trend then. It’s really the last 12 months where it has taken off like an express train.

I’ve been heavily involved with the Sustainability Reporting Standard for Social Housing, so I may be biased because I’m immersed in it. But it’s rare not to have a conversation with anyone about it now. We’ve got one of our team doing an ESG diploma, so we have qualifications in this.

You’ve also got initiatives like Moral Money at the Financial Times pushing the ESG thing. If you listen to those in the Bank of England, there is a keen focus. It is really being pushed from the centre of the financial system.

Are you starting to see new investors coming into the market as a result of ESG?

So, I think we have seen that less. When we got social bond status for our Blend programme, we saw an increased focus, particularly in investors where ESG is the hot button. However, on the whole, they were already investing in us.

I think the different investors tend to be European ESG funds, and they tend to lend in probably under 15-year maturities.

These shorter, sustainable bonds, they will have seen these different investors. But what we’ve all seen is an increased competition to buy these bonds. It’s not unusual for us to oversubscribe a bond by four times.

We did a deal recently that was oversubscribed by two times. In the middle of August, that is rare.