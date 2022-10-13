15 minutes with… Sheron Carter

You recently joined Hexagon as chief executive. How are you finding the job so far?

I felt settled almost immediately. There’s a real warmth. It’s a nice family atmosphere.

We have a great team. I’m really enjoying working with the board as well. They are very positive.

I’m also working with a really interesting chair, Simon Fanshawe. He’s a strong champion of equality and one of the founding members of Stonewall, the LGBTQ+ campaign group. He’s a really bright, intelligent guy, and he gives you that intellectual challenge around how you lead an organisation, the people agenda and the equalities agenda.

What are your plans for Hexagon?

What will certainly stay the same is the mission of the organisation. We focus on south London, working with local communities, and that’s going to stay the same.

There is a very direct, dynamic and engaged resident engagement structure. [The residents] were involved in the recruitment process for me, for example, and that’s something that we really want to continue.

We want to keep our commitment to equality and diversity.

Hexagon is a great organisation, but we are a bit old-fashioned. I want to sharpen us up a bit in terms of modernisation, so that we have more automation, and we make it easier for staff to do their jobs and for our residents to engage with us.

Another thing that’s really important for me is learning and talent development. We’ve had some recruitment rounds and we’re not always drawing the level of talent that we would want. I’m hearing that this is a sector-wide issue.

If we want to move the organisation forward, if we want to be dynamic, to grow, to be modern, we need to have the talent that can help us to push those agendas.