15 minutes with… Tessa Barraclough, head of sustainability at Riverside

Riverside’s head of sustainability, Tessa Barraclough, is the latest housing professional to be interviewed in Inside Housing’s series on up-and-coming people in the housing sector #UKhousing

How did you get into the sector? Once you get into social housing, it feels like you’ll never leave. It gets its claws into you. I started off at Peabody. I worked in sustainability there for about 10 years and then moved on to become Head of Design and Technical at One Housing. Then the role at Riverside came up and I realised there was much more to be done on sustainability. It felt like the right time to refocus, as it feels like the sector is really gaining momentum on this issue. What attracted you to a career in sustainability? I started volunteering at university for a recycling social enterprise doing waste audits. The moved on to an energy consultancy and worked my way up through answering the phones to helping people with grants and energy auditing. It got increasingly technical and then I ended up doing three degrees over the course of my career. I did a Master’s at the Centre for Alternative Technology and another one in Architectural Technology.

Tell us a bit more about your current role.

It is a newly created role at Riverside. I’m currently building the team. The way we’ve structured it, I think we’ve done something fairly unique in the sector. The planning and investment teams are coming over to the sustainability team. So all that forward planning for zero carbon and our major investment works are going to come under sustainability.

One thing that came through in the first year of our strategy was the idea that it’s going to be difficult for people to carry on with business as usual. So there was an understanding that this issue needs real focus.

Alongside the planning and investment restructuring, we’re essentially partnering across the business to make it as easy as possible to incorporate sustainability into other areas, such as finance, procurement and housing management.

What are some of the big challenges ahead?

Obviously, we have to talk about the cost of living crisis and the impact that is having on our residents. Sustainability and the need to retrofit is about making homes more efficient and cheaper to run and looking at how those running costs can be more affordable.

Ultimately, we’re here to service our residents. Increasingly, residents are asking us about when we’re going to upgrade their homes, as opposed to selecting properties to upgrade.

It feels like we’re taking a more holistic approach, like it’s a different world at times.

How does this fit with the sector’s wider approach to climate change?

Obviously, it relates back to the bigger picture of climate change. I see that in some of the really interesting meetings I’ve been having about innovative finance and how to fund net-zero targets that go beyond just how much a scheme might cost.

Sometimes it can feel like the sector is out on its own in terms of being asked to solve some of these problems. But I think we’re good at collaborating and it feels like our external partners, consultants, contractors and lenders are now coming together in a way that I haven’t seen before.