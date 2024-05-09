1,500 residents appointed to Housing Ombudsman’s new panel

The new members of the panel will come from across England to share their views on complaints within social housing and how all of the sector, including the watchdog, can make improvements.

The panel’s membership represents all nine regions of the country, with a strong presence from across the country, and the various types of landlords.

This selection includes a wide age range, from 16 to 24 years olds and people over 65. Also, the ethnicity and gender split in the applications strongly aligns with social housing demographics.

The appointments are for three years and there will be four meetings a year.