15,000-home Welsh landlord to be created if merger talks prove successful

The two Welsh housing associations said they were “delighted to announce that we are starting a programme of work to further explore how to merge” the organisations into a single entity.

Newport City Homes owns and manages around 10,000 homes, while Melin owns more than 4,500 homes across South East Wales.

In a statement, Newport City Homes said: “The new organisation will provide improved services for customers and residents and enable us to offer greater opportunities to colleagues.