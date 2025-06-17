1.5 million new homes could deliver £103bn in social impact

The Impact of a Home report estimates the social value could be achieved through the delivery of the homes in the next five years.

The study measures the social impact that good-quality housing can deliver for society at large, such as social mobility during childhood or providing access to education and green spaces.

Developed through a collaboration between built-environment consultancy Meeting Place and economists at Loop, which provides social-value measurement for organisations, the report is also backed by house builder Vistry and Sovereign Network Group (SNG) housing association. It was launched at an event in parliament on Monday.