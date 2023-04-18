An analysis by City Hall has revealed that landlords are collecting £9bn a year in rent for ‘non-decent’ privately rented homes #UKhousing

The analysis revealed that London has the highest rent spend at £3.5bn, £500m of which comes from housing benefit, every year from around 180,000 privately rented, non-decent homes in London.

‘Non-decent’ is an official government designation for homes that pose a risk to residents’ health or life, are in a bad state of repair, are cold or lack modern facilities.

London mayor Sadiq Khan has branded it “a scandal” after an analysis by his office revealed that landlords are collecting £9bn a year in rent for ‘non-decent’ privately rented homes, with £1.6bn of this coming from housing benefit.

The second worst-affected region is Yorkshire and the Humber at nearly £1bn in rent, including around £130m a year in housing benefit.

The figure is slightly less in the South West, where private landlords received £870m in rent, with more than £160m from housing benefit.

Mr Khan is calling on the government to urgently implement the long-promised renters’ reform legislation, including proposals to abolish Section 21 ‘no fault’ evictions and establish a Property Portal, incorporating an expanded version of the government’s National Rogue Landlord Database.

He also wants powers to freeze rents during the cost of living crisis to stop bad landlords profiteering from poor homes and to drive up private renting standards in the capital.

Mr Khan said: “We need to see national action to support renters. It is a scandal that some private landlords are profiting from letting sub-standard housing that is unfit for 21st century living.

“Renters would feel more secure raising complaints about the condition of their property if they didn’t face the threat of arbitrary eviction, which is why I have long called for Section 21 ‘no fault’ evictions to be abolished. The government should also give me the power to drive up standards and introduce a rent freeze in London to help people during this cost of living crisis.”