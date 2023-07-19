172 renting families per day served with no-fault evictions

The analysis from housing charity Shelter suggested that one family receives a Section 21 eviction every eight minutes.

A family who receives a Section 21 notice has two months to move out of their home, and the landlord does not have to give a reason for evicting them.

The figures, from Shelter’s analysis of a YouGov poll funded by The Co-operative Bank, showed that more than 188,000 private renters with children have received a no-fault eviction notice in the past three years.