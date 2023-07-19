172 renting families per day served with no-fault evictions

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A total of 172 private renting families in England per day are served with a no-fault eviction notice from their landlord, a survey has found.
The analysis from housing charity Shelter suggested that one family receives a Section 21 eviction every eight minutes.
A family who receives a Section 21 notice has two months to move out of their home, and the landlord does not have to give a reason for evicting them.
The figures, from Shelter’s analysis of a YouGov poll funded by The Co-operative Bank, showed that more than 188,000 private renters with children have received a no-fault eviction notice in the past three years.
The polling also showed that nearly one in five private renting families (277,000 families) have had to move three or more times in the past five years.
The government published the Renters’ Reform Bill in May to ban Section 21 evictions and introduce additional protection for renters. It is currently passing through parliament.
The figures were based on an online survey of 1,910 private renters, including 489 with dependent children in the household.
Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter, said: “The government is failing renters by stalling on the Renters’ Reform Bill. For each day that MPs are off on their six-week summer break, another 172 families will be hit with a no-fault eviction notice, giving them just two months to pack up and leave their home.
“With private rents rising rapidly and no genuinely affordable social homes available, those with an eviction pending face an increasingly hostile situation. Far from a relaxing holiday, these families will be desperately scrambling to find somewhere to live. Many parents will be forced to overpay and accept dire conditions, or deal with the prospect of becoming homeless.
“It is unacceptable that the Renters’ Reform Bill has made no progress in parliament, when the very eviction notices the government promised to ban years ago are continuing to land on people’s doorsteps in their droves. The government must bring back the bill as soon as parliament returns. England’s 11 million private renters are depending on it.”
Nick Slape, chief executive officer at The Co-operative Bank, said: “We were encouraged to see this bill brought to parliament, but we need to see tangible action from the government now. Families across the country are depending on it.”
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