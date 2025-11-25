20,000 new affordable homes in Wales would reap £3.6bn in community value, report finds

The study portrays the sector’s role as a social and economic anchor that would invigorate communities by generating long-term benefits well beyond the construction phase.

The £3.6bn in estimated benefits models the total economic and social value to tenants and communities. It accounts for improved financial security, enhanced well-being and the broader economic effects of stable, affordable housing, rather than focusing solely on bricks and mortar.

The report notes primary long-term gains arising from improved labour market productivity and household cost savings. Secure housing enables more people to maintain employment and perform productively through reduced absenteeism, stress and disruption.

During construction, the programme would support 14,200 full-time equivalent (FTE) jobs per year.