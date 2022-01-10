2022: the year of cracking on productively with climate change

It’s time for social landlords to embrace their own version of COP: cracking on productively, argues Tracy Harrison
Looking back on 2021, I hope the year will be seen as a turning point. Not just in the battle against coronavirus, but also in our efforts to avert the worst impacts of climate change.
The climate change Conference of the Parties (COP) in Glasgow might not have delivered all the world needed, but – here in the UK at least – it has catalysed action at a national level.
“We now know where government stands on heat transition, on funding for net zero and we have clear signals on regulation. It has set out its stall. Now it’s over to us”
We now have a UK government net zero strategy, the long-awaited Heat and Buildings Strategy, and the Spending Review made important announcements for our sector on funding for housing decarbonisation.
Were these government announcements everything we wanted? Frankly, no. Decarbonisation is such a huge challenge and more help would always be welcome.
Could arrangements be better? Yes, and I’ll continue to use routes like Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy’s (BEIS’s) social housing decarbonisation consultative group to make the case for funding arrangements that allow for long-term certainty and maximise impact.
But has the government now made its position clearer? Undoubtedly.
We now know where the government stands on heat transition, on funding for net zero and we have clear signals on regulation. It has set out its stall. Now it’s over to us.
That’s why if 2021 was the year of the COP, I reckon we need to make 2022 housing’s year of COP – the year of ‘cracking on productively’ with efforts to decarbonise homes and neighbourhoods.
I want to suggest three areas we should all be prioritising.
“To nail the connection between homes and carbon, we need the retrofit equivalent of a ‘Get Ready for Brexit’ campaign, aimed at householders of all types”
First, data.
The Northern Housing Consortium (NHC) has supported research by Northumbria University for the North East England Climate Coalition, a state-of-the-region look at decarbonising social housing in the North East. Researchers found a sector that was committed to decarbonising homes, but reported that half the providers which took part in the study were still working on their housing stock data.
This situation isn’t unique to the North East, it’s consistent with the findings of national research commissioned by BEIS. Decent data is going to underpin everything we do in the years to come – strategies, work programmes, costs. So it’s vital we get a grip on it in the months ahead.
Second, collaboration.
We know we need to reduce the unit costs of key components, such as heat pumps, so that they sit in a comparable range to the cost of what we install at present. We also know that the whole sector is likely to make very similar demands on a limited supply chain within a relatively short space of time.
So it makes huge sense to collaborate across organisations on programmes, not just with the expectation that it will reduce costs (though that would be nice!), but also to ensure we can smooth demand across providers and contractors as well as maximise employment and training opportunities for the communities we work in.
Last, but certainly not least, tenant engagement.
The Social Housing Tenants’ Climate Jury has given landlords a really clear steer about how tenants wish to see climate change tackled in our homes and neighbourhoods. Tenants who took part in the jury said they learned a lot and recommended that the sector raise awareness with everyone about the role our homes play in climate change and the need to act.
For me, there are two elements to this: to nail the connection between homes and carbon, we need the retrofit equivalent of a ‘Get Ready for Brexit’ campaign, aimed at householders of all types. But our sector also
needs clear and effective communication tools to use with tenants to clearly explain what changes are needed and why.
Naturally, you can expect to hear more from the NHC over the next 12 months on all three of these priorities. We’re keen to support our members to act and to collaborate with others in the sector to maximise the impact we can all make together.
Together, let’s make 2022 the year of cracking on productively.
Tracy Harrison, chief executive, Northern Housing Consortium
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