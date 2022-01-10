2022: the year of cracking on productively with climate change

Looking back on 2021, I hope the year will be seen as a turning point. Not just in the battle against coronavirus, but also in our efforts to avert the worst impacts of climate change.

The climate change Conference of the Parties (COP) in Glasgow might not have delivered all the world needed, but – here in the UK at least – it has catalysed action at a national level.

“We now know where government stands on heat transition, on funding for net zero and we have clear signals on regulation. It has set out its stall. Now it’s over to us”

We now have a UK government net zero strategy, the long-awaited Heat and Buildings Strategy, and the Spending Review made important announcements for our sector on funding for housing decarbonisation.

Were these government announcements everything we wanted? Frankly, no. Decarbonisation is such a huge challenge and more help would always be welcome.

Could arrangements be better? Yes, and I’ll continue to use routes like Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy’s (BEIS’s) social housing decarbonisation consultative group to make the case for funding arrangements that allow for long-term certainty and maximise impact.

But has the government now made its position clearer? Undoubtedly.