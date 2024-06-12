The total cost to build housing for every household on a social housing waiting list in England would be £205bn, according to new research from JLL #UKhousing

£205bn cost to build homes for every household on social housing waiting list in England, JLL says #UKhousing

The analysis comes as the most recent estimates showed that annual spending on housing benefit reached £23.4bn in the last year. By contrast, the government’s flagship Affordable Homes Programme stood at just £11.5bn over the course of five years.

As a result, JLL has called for all political parties to set realistic development targets ahead of the general election in July.

Factoring in land values would increase the number dramatically. In comparison, if the government bought homes on the open market to address the shortfall, it would cost an estimated £418bn.

The multibillion-pound estimate by the consultancy firm assumes that land would be provided by local or national government at zero cost, with an average build cost of £160,000.

So far, the Liberal Democrats have pledged to deliver 380,000 homes per year, including 150,000 for social rent.

The party said this target could be delivered through new garden cities, community-led developments and by expanding neighbourhood planning.

This followed the Conservatives’ commitment to deliver 1.6 million homes and renew the Affordable Homes Programme. However, there were just two mentions of social housing in the manifesto and no commitment on a figure for this tenure.

Manifestos for the Labour and Green Party are expected later today. For its part, Labour previously pledged to deliver 1.5 million homes, with the majority of grant funding going towards social rent.

While the Greens recently backed Inside Housing’s Build Social campaign, with an ambition of 90,000 a year over the next decade in England.

However, even if a 1.5 million-home target is achieved, JLL still forecasts a shortfall of 570,000 homes between 2024 and 2028.

The firm is also calling for the Right To Buy (RTB) to be scrapped in order to protect existing social housing stock. JLL highlighted how there were 11,303 RTB sales in England in 2022-23, up 11% from the five-year average of 10,138.

Data from the same period showed the number of homes lost through RTB sales was more than three times higher than the number of replacement homes completed.

Since the RTB scheme was first launched under then-prime minister Margaret Thatcher in the 1980s, 1.9 million homes have been sold to tenants through the policy.