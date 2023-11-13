£20m building safety framework launches in Scotland

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A Scottish procurement organisation has launched a £20m framework to improve the safety of social housing and public buildings.
The Scottish Procurement Alliance (SPA), which represents 120 public-sector organisations that include social landlords, said the framework would help members meet government regulations in a cost-effective way.
The new framework, Asset Safety and Compliance (ASC1), applies to a variety of building-safety interventions, including asbestos removal, gas works, fire safety and water hygiene.
At an event later this month at the SPA’s headquarters in Livingston, public sector organisations will be able to learn more about the framework and the suppliers that have been awarded a place.
The event will cover asbestos, property protection, water safety, HVAC (heating, ventilation and air-conditioning) and electrical, with the aim of helping asset managers and building owners understand their responsibilities.
ASC1 consolidates three existing frameworks and encompasses five critical public-sector safety and compliance workstreams.
The framework’s five workstreams are: asbestos consultancy and removal; property protection and associated services; water testing, treatment and management; heating and air-conditioning compliance; and electrical testing and services.
Lesley Anderson, regional director at the SPA, said: “There is a huge mountain to climb for the public sector right now. With major government targets looming, it’s important we are bringing valuable and accessible frameworks to the fore at the right times.
“The timing of this framework has aligned perfectly with ongoing consultations on social housing regulation in Scotland and it is very much at the forefront of our partner’s minds.
“With rising inflation and broader cost pressures stemming from rent freezes, contractor sustainability issues, slowing private housing sales due to mortgage rates, and increased demand for social housing, public sector organisations face significant challenges ensuring their buildings comply with safety and property protection regulations.
“By bringing together life safety and property protection requirements, as well as maintenance needs, this framework is designed to enable public bodies to achieve compliance at scale while achieving the best value for money.”
Last week, Glasgow City Council pledged to build 7,500 affordable homes over a five-year period, 80% of which will be for social rent.
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