£20m building safety framework launches in Scotland

The Scottish Procurement Alliance (SPA), which represents 120 public-sector organisations that include social landlords, said the framework would help members meet government regulations in a cost-effective way.

The new framework, Asset Safety and Compliance (ASC1), applies to a variety of building-safety interventions, including asbestos removal, gas works, fire safety and water hygiene.

At an event later this month at the SPA’s headquarters in Livingston, public sector organisations will be able to learn more about the framework and the suppliers that have been awarded a place.