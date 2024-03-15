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Barratt’s £2.5bn deal to acquire its rival Redrow could be formally investigated by the UK competition watchdog over potential harm to the market.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) announced on Friday that it is looking into the potential merger, inviting interested parties to send it their views.
Following this two-week exercise, the CMA will formally launch a phase one investigation if it decides the merger lessens competition in the UK housebuilding market.
It comes after the CMA launched an investigation into eight housebuilders last month - including Barratt and Redrow - over suspected information-sharing.
In an announcement last month, the companies said that their boards reached agreement on terms of an all-share offer from Barratt, the UK’s largest house builder.
The combined group would be known as Barratt Redrow. It will have capacity to build “in excess” of 22,000 homes a year and is expected to bring in annual revenues of around £7.5bn, the filing said.
The listed firms said that the tie-up will bring together their “highly complementary geographic footprints” and “accelerate the delivery” of new homes.
However, the CMA’s notice today means the deal could be in jeopardy.
It said it is considering whether the merger “may be expected to result in a substantial lessening of competition within any market or markets in the United Kingdom for goods or services”.
“The CMA is issuing this preliminary ‘invitation to comment’ to allow interested parties to submit to the CMA any initial views on the impact that the transaction could have on competition in the UK.
“This invitation to comment is the first part of the CMA’s information-gathering process, in advance of the CMA’s formal investigation starting,” the competition authority said.
A spokesperson for Barratt Developments said: “We are confident that the combination of Barratt and Redrow is in the best interests of customers and will accelerate the delivery of the homes this country needs.
“We look forward to working constructively with the CMA as they undertake their review.”
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