However, the CMA’s notice today means the deal could be in jeopardy.

It said it is considering whether the merger “may be expected to result in a substantial lessening of competition within any market or markets in the United Kingdom for goods or services”.

“The CMA is issuing this preliminary ‘invitation to comment’ to allow interested parties to submit to the CMA any initial views on the impact that the transaction could have on competition in the UK.

“This invitation to comment is the first part of the CMA’s information-gathering process, in advance of the CMA’s formal investigation starting,” the competition authority said.

A spokesperson for Barratt Developments said: “We are confident that the combination of Barratt and Redrow is in the best interests of customers and will accelerate the delivery of the homes this country needs.

“We look forward to working constructively with the CMA as they undertake their review.”