300 affordable homes to be delivered on old sewage site

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A new development deal will deliver nearly 300 affordable homes on the old Yardley Sewage Works in Birmingham.
The scheme includes 150 homes for social rent, which will be delivered by Midland Heart. The remaining 148, to be delivered by Morro Partnerships, will be for affordable rent and shared ownership.
Construction is expected to start by the end of the year.
Homes England and the combined authority t will provide funding, including £4.5m from the latter.
The deal comes as the latest figures showed that across the West Midlands, there are 7,148 households, including 14,229 children, living in temporary accommodation and 65,335 households on the region’s social housing waiting lists.
Jayne Francis, cabinet member for housing and homelessness at Birmingham Council, said the local authority will continue talks with developers and housing associations on deals to provide residents with “warm, safe and energy-efficient homes.”
She added: “The national housing crisis means that we have several people on lists waiting for a home, the need for affordable homes has never been more urgent.
“Tackling this crisis is a key priority for this council, and this development demonstrates how we can do this by leading and working in partnership with others.”
Mayor Mr Parker restated his target of 2,000 new social homes per year by 2028 to tackle the housing crisis in the West Midlands.
He said: “We cannot do this alone. I am calling on housing associations and private sector developers to come together, just as we have at Yardley Brook, to build these homes and change the lives of thousands of families here in the West Midlands.”
Joe Reeves, deputy chief executive of Midland Heart, highlighted the landlord’s target to deliver 2,250 new homes by 2030 and pointed out they have already deliver 4,000 homes in the past five years.
“As one of the largest housing providers in the Midlands, we have a key role to play in addressing the shortage of homes and providing decent, affordable housing for local people across the region,” he added.
Tom Broadway, managing director for the West Midlands at Morro Partnerships, said: “We are all aware of the shortage of affordable housing across the country, and Birmingham is no different.
“This deal will go some way to increasing and improving the housing stock in an underserved region.”
News of the deal comes days after Birmingham Council signed a development agreement with Berkeley Group subsidiary St Joseph to redevelop the Ladywood Estate.
Earlier this year, Mr Parker put together a housing taskforce of experts to help boost the number of affordable and social homes built on brownfield land.
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