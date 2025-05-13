300 affordable homes to be delivered on old sewage site

Birmingham City Council, which owns the land on Cole Hall Lane, has worked with housing association Midland Heart, developer Morro Partnerships, Homes England, West Midlands mayor Richard Parker and the West Midlands Combined Authority to facilitate the deal .

The scheme includes 150 homes for social rent, which will be delivered by Midland Heart. The remaining 148, to be delivered by Morro Partnerships, will be for affordable rent and shared ownership.

Construction is expected to start by the end of the year.