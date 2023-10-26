£300m 500-home scheme in London given green light

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A plan to deliver 515 homes as part of a £300m development scheme has been given the go-ahead by a London council.
Brent Council has given the green light to the plans that were submitted by developer Avanton and international real estate investment group Canada Israel.
The multimillion-pound development in Stonebridge Park, Brent is described by the developer as “a significant milestone in the regeneration of site formerly known as Wembley Point”.
Submitted for planning approval in February 2022, the scheme originally included a 35% provision for affordable housing.
However, Avanton explained that this was revised down to 25% due to rising construction costs and interest rates, to ensure the development remains viable while still contributing to local housing needs.
The development will consist of three buildings, including a 32-storey tower. The scheme is due for completion in 2027.
The developer said its focus on ecological responsibility will put sustainability at the heart of the plans, with a commitment to creating a 100% biodiversity public realm.
Chris Cobham, development director of Avanton, said: “The acquisition of the site in 2018 marked the beginning of a challenging planning application process and we have worked closely with the environmental agency, Brent Planning, and the Greater London Authority, with consultancy from Karen Jones at planning consultancy firm RPS.
“We are immensely proud of the outcome, which will bring much-needed homes to the allocated site, conveniently situated next to Stonebridge Park station on the Bakerloo Underground Line. The excellent transport links directly into the city centre make this an ideal location for residents.”
The plans for Brent are part of the local authority’s wider plans to deliver 10,000 new jobs and 11,500 homes across 30 different sites.
Gil Selzer, managing director of Canada Israel UK, said: “We are thrilled to continue expanding our London portfolio with the introduction of Stonebridge Place. Building on the incredible success of WEM Tower, this new development reaffirms our commitment to delivering a stylish and high-quality residential experience for young adults in London.”
The Stonebridge Park scheme was designed by architects Patel Taylor.
Pankaj Patel, director of Patel Taylor, said: “Stonebridge Place reflects a harmonious blend of aesthetics and function, offering a dynamic and sustainable living environment.
“Our design ethos aspires to forge a development that not only resonates with the local culture and the aspirations of its residents but also stands as an innovative landmark, proudly becoming the tallest structure in the area.”
A number of new schemes have been announced across the capital recently. Sutton Council revealed earlier this month that it was seeking a development partner to deliver a 1,000-home regeneration project.
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