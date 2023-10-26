£300m 500-home scheme in London given green light

Brent Council has given the green light to the plans that were submitted by developer Avanton and international real estate investment group Canada Israel.

The multimillion-pound development in Stonebridge Park, Brent is described by the developer as “a significant milestone in the regeneration of site formerly known as Wembley Point”.

Submitted for planning approval in February 2022, the scheme originally included a 35% provision for affordable housing.

However, Avanton explained that this was revised down to 25% due to rising construction costs and interest rates, to ensure the development remains viable while still contributing to local housing needs.