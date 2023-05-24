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£305m refurbishment, construction, new build and modular buildings framework launched

News24.05.23by Stephen Delahunty

Procurement specialist Fusion21 has revealed more than 60 firms that have signed up to its latest national framework worth up to £305m over a four-year period.

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LinkedIn IHMore than 60 firms have signed up to a national framework worth up to £305m over a four-year period #UKhousing

Following a competitive tender process, a total of 61 companies, including 64% SMEs, have secured a place on the new framework.

The procurement firm said it has been developed to support public sector organisations, including housing, education and healthcare providers, to deliver construction programmes.

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It will allow for internal and external refurbishment, construction, new build and modular buildings.

Peter Francis, executive director of operations at Fusion21, said: “Having responded to member and supply chain feedback, we have created a commercially efficient framework solution that will support the delivery of regeneration programmes, modernisation and upgrade works as well as the expansion of public sector estates.

“Fusion21 members accessing this compliant framework will benefit from support given by our technical procurement experts and an experienced supply chain, measurable efficiency savings, flexible call-off options – including direct award and geographical coverage across the UK down to a regional and local level – and social value delivery aligned to organisational priorities.”

In June last year, Fusion 21 launched a £250m framework dedicated to repairs in the social housing sector.

Designed to support housing associations and local authorities, that framework was aimed at services including out-of-hours emergency repairs, void property repairs and outsourced call-handling.

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