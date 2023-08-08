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A £33m fund for the remediation of unsafe cladding on residential buildings in Northern Ireland has been launched by the Department for Communities (DfC).
The fund applies to residential buildings taller than 11 metres and will be used to remediate or mitigate fire risks associated with exterior wall cladding that is potentially unsafe.
The DfC has formed an agreement with the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) that Northern Ireland applications can be processed and delivered through its Cladding Safety Scheme (CSS).
Launched officially in England last month, the CSS is now available for all eligible buildings taller than 11 metres outside of London and those that are 11 to 18 metres tall within the Greater London area.
In Northern Ireland, the funding will be administered by Homes England as part of the English scheme.
As in England, the Northern Ireland funding applies to blocks where a responsible developer cannot be identified, traced or held responsible.
The CSS opened for new funding applications from Northern Ireland applicants on 7 August.
Building safety regulations are devolved in the UK, with announcements made by Westminster since the Grenfell Tower fire only applying to England.
When the UK government spends new money in England this way, it triggers a payment, controlled by what is known as the Barnett formula, to Northern Ireland, Wales and Scotland.
An Inside Housing investigation last year revealed that, as of April 2022, the Northern Irish government had received £33.4m in funding.
It has already launched a £1m fund to pay for the removal of aluminium composite material cladding on private buildings taller than 18 metres.
A spokesperson for the DfC said: “This fund has been launched following ongoing consultation with residents, developers and owners of potentially affected buildings in Northern Ireland. Its primary aim is to make homes safe.
“However, it is also hoped that the fund will go some way restoring confidence to the market and easing the financial stress caused by inflated home insurance premiums and other associated costs for leaseholders who have been unable to sell their homes.”
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