The fund applies to residential buildings taller than 11 metres and will be used to remediate or mitigate fire risks associated with exterior wall cladding that is potentially unsafe.

The DfC has formed an agreement with the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) that Northern Ireland applications can be processed and delivered through its Cladding Safety Scheme (CSS).

Launched officially in England last month, the CSS is now available for all eligible buildings taller than 11 metres outside of London and those that are 11 to 18 metres tall within the Greater London area.