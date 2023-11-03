£36m scheme will transfer waste heat from data centres into thousands of London homes

Old Oak and Park Royal Development Corporation (OPDC) was awarded the money from the Green Heat Network Fund (GHNF).

The project is the first of its kind to secure GHNF support and will provide low-carbon heating captured from data centres into buildings.

It forms part of a wider £65m award from the GHNF to five projects across the UK and will span three London boroughs.

The plans for Old Oak West, OPDC’s planned new development area, around the future Old Oak Common Station, will deliver more than 9,000 homes and tens of thousands of square metres for commercial development.

In a release, the OPCD said development will have excellent connectivity for the thousands of new and affordable homes in the area and that the new district heating network is key to achieving a zero carbon and sustainable new urban district.