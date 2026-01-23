4 things we learned from our interview with government guarantee lender Venn

In the latest instalment of its ongoing investor interview series, Inside Housing’s sister publication Inside Housing Living sat down with investment manager Venn.

The firm currently manages and deploys £11bn across its housing strategies, including the £6bn government-backed UK Affordable Homes Guarantee Scheme.

Read on for four key things we learned from Oriane Auzanneau, managing director at Venn, then click here to read the full interview on Inside Housing Living.

Housing associations benefit from lower borrowing costs

Venn lends directly to housing associations, then raises funding through bonds issued to institutional investors.

“Because the bonds that we issue benefit from a guarantee from UK government, they bear the credit rating of UK government,” says Ms Auzanneau.