40 UK sector organisations unite in call for government to unfreeze LHA in next budget #UKhousing

The most recent four-year freeze between 2020 and 2024 left many claimants unable to cover rising rent costs.

The LHA, which sets the amount of housing benefit a resident can claim, has been periodically frozen over the past decade and has not automatically linked to rent rises since 2013.

They warned that the freeze is “forcing people to make impossible decisions between paying rent and other essentials” due to shortfalls between rents and the local LHA rate.

In a joint letter published this week, the coalition of chief executives urged ministers to restore housing benefit for private renters so it covers the cheapest 30% of rents in a local area and to commit to keeping it at this level during the current parliamentary term.

The number of homes covered by LHA reduced by more than a third this year, according to data from the Valuation Office Agency.

Additional research by Crisis in April found that less than 3% of private housing is affordable for people receiving housing benefit.

Restoring the LHA rates to the 30th percentile would lift 75,000 children and 125,000 adults out of poverty across the UK, the Resolution Foundation estimated in a report last year.

As of November 2024, nearly half of the 1.6 million private rented households receiving Universal Credit faced a gap between the support they received and their rent, the letter stated.

Signatories from across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland believe the freeze undermines measures in the Renters’ Rights Bill and highlighted warnings from the Local Government Association of the burden to councils from high temporary accommodation costs, which reached £2.8bn in England last year.

They added: “While we welcome the UK government’s focus on developing strategies to end homelessness and child poverty, none of this will be possible without a welfare system that supports access to housing for those most in need. At present the system is simply not working.”

Gavin Smart, chief executive of the Chartered Institute of Housing, said: “The gap between what people receive in benefit and what they must pay in rent has become unbridgeable in many areas.